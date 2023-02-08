Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has unveiled the statutes of Balaguru Shadananda Adhikari and revolutionary Yogmaya.

President Bhandari unveiled the statue of Shadananda at his birthplace and of Yogmaya at Gaudeni in Salpasiliccho-1.

The President, who arrived to her hometown earlier today, also paid obeisance at the Ram-Sita Temple in Dingla, visited the Shadananda Veda Vidyashram, the Kailash hills and Shadananda Secondary School and Arun Secondary School.

On the occasion, Chief Minister of Province No. 1, Hikmat Kumar Karki, laid the foundation stone of Yogmaya Park to be constructed in Majhuwabesi of Shadananda Municipality-1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal