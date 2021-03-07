Trading

The Salt Trading Corporation (STC) has imported 20 tonnes of urea fertiliser from China on Sunday. For the first of its import, the urea fertiliser was imported via Tatopani customs point.

Customs Officer of Tatopani Customs Office Ganesh Prasad Poudel said that 20 tonnes of fertiliser was imported by Silk Market Pvt. Ltd. in two trucks.

Assistant General Manager of STC Pankaj Joshi said that a tender notice was issued on November 11, 2020 to import 4,000 metric tonnes of urea as per the government approval.

Remaining other quantity would be brought gradually. The urea fertiliser imported from China would be distributed from Kavre, Kathmandu and Nuwakot districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal