The weather is expected to take few more days to improve due to the monsoon wind, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The monsoon activities are still active due to the moisture-laden wind coming from the Bay of Bengal, said the Department.

According to senior meteorologist Barun Poudel, by the looks of weather conditions now, there was no sign of improvement in the weather. "Rather the monsoon will be more active from Wednesday onwards,” he said.

The meteorologist predicted that Friday will be cloudy in majority of the places across the country and light to moderate rain is likely in those areas. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in few places on Friday, more so in the morning and night.

Currently, cloudy conditions prevail in Province No 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and few places in Sudurpaschim Province. Heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm are expected in some places of these provinces while some places in other provinces have been witnessing light to moderate rainfall at this moment, said the Department.

The minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius and maximum at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Today’s lowest temperature was recorded in Jumla district at 16.5 degrees Celsius while Dhangadi saw the highest temperature at 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal