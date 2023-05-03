Trading

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 1.61 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 6,269.16. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, closed the day 1.38 point down to finish at 2,204.74 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) closed the day 0.39 point down at 1,367.37.

Of the 351 issues traded, 66 advanced, 68 declined and 217 remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 8,635.07 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 8,516.94 million at the previous session of the week.

EHL became the day's turnover leader, followed by UNIQUEHRL, OIympic, NAVANAPHAR and LHBL.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 9.36 points up at 18,481.52.

At the CSE, 190 issues were traded. Of those, 59 closed higher and 37 closed lower when 31.88 lakh shares worth Taka 11.99 crore changed hands.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha