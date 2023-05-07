General

Stocks today witnessed flat as the major indices of the both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges showed no significant rise amid lower activities of large-cap securities.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse closed the day with 0.18 point up at 6,269.34. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 0.78 point up at 1,368.15. But the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 0.81 point down at 2,203.93.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 8,462.14 million which was Taka 8,635.07 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 349 issues traded, 76 declined, 62 advanced and 211 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

KBPPWBIL was the top gainer, posting a 9.92 per cent gain while EBL was the day's worst loser, losing 11.18 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed the day flat with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 0.90 point to settle at 18,482.42.

Of the issues traded, 51 declined, 47 advanced and 89 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 31.04 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Taka 9.48 crore.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha