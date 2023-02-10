Health & Safety, medical

The Press Council, Nepal has called upon the media houses not to advertise alcohol and tobacco products.

In a statement on Friday, the media regulatory body has been urged the mass media to stop the publishing advertising materials that are harmful to public health. "Subsection (1) of section 45 of the Public Health Service Act, 2075 states that 'no materials that adversely affect human health, including alcohol and tobacco products shall be produced, distributed and disseminated'", the statement issued by issued joint-spokesperson and information officer of the council Ramsharan Bohra has said.

Similarly, the Council has also drawn attention of the concerned media over complaints being received that the media reporting on health and economic issues were broadcasting content without sufficient basis and evidence, and without giving space to the views of related bodies or parties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal