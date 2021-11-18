General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged concerned authorities to not use force against legal practitioners agitating while demanding judicial reforms.

In a press statement issued by spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokhrel today, the NHRC has said that it attention was drawn to the injuries sustained by Nepal Bar Association president Chandeshwar Shrestha, advocates Prakash Maharjan, Gopal Sapkota, Raman Karna and Kapil Chandra Pokhrel and urged the authorities to not use force.

"The use of unnecessary force by the police in the peaceful protest by law practitioners is against national and international law," adds the statement while urging the Government of Nepal to not use unnecessary force on the legal practitioners protesting peacefully.

The NHRC has said that it was continuously monitoring the movement of legal practitioners led by Bar while a team reached the Supreme Court today and monitored the incident on the spot

Source: National News Agency Nepal