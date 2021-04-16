General

A storm coupled with incessant rain on Thursday evening has blown up roofs of at least 50 houses in the district destroying properties worth millions of rupees, according to preliminary reports by the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS). Crops worth amounting to tens of thousands rupees were also destroyed in the disaster.

Houses at Benighatrorang Rural Municipality ward-6, 7 and 10, Gajuri Rural Municipality ward-2, Khalte of Nilkantha Municipality, Chyamarung and Galchhi Rural Municipality ward-5 have been destroyed in the storm-triggered catastrophe, said President of the NRCS, Dhading, Narayan Timalsina.

Details of loss from other areas of the district are yet to be assessed, said the NRCS. Efforts were underway to collect details of the loss, said ward chair of Galchhi Rural Municipality-5, Prem Tamang.

Efforts are underway to collect details of loss at Benighatrorang Rural Municipality and the victims would be provided with relief, said chair of the Rural Municipality Hari Dallakoti.

Source: National News Agency Nepal