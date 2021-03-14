General

The hilly region of the county has been predicted with light rain with storm and thunder as the region witnesses partly to general weather change coming evening.

Meteorologist Ganga Nagarkoti informed that the hilly belt in the country was seeing light rain with storm due to impact of local weather and westerly wind.

Pre-monsoon is featured with sunny day and rains with wind, thunder and lightning in the evening in Nepal. The Pre-monsoon begins from March. The strong lightning occurs during this season because of the blend of local wind with westerly wind, according to meteorologist.

The Weather Forecasting Division has recorded that Kathmandu saw the minimum temperature at 9.4 degree Celsius and maximum at 22.4 degree Celsius today. Similarly, Jumla witnessed the lowest temperature in the country with 1.5 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal