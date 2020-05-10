General

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted storm coupled with rainfall with the weather remaining mostly cloudy in most of the places across the country till Tuesday.

This phenomena is caused by the influence of the westerly wind and local wind as well as due to the moisture-laden wind coming from the Bay of Bengal.

The Division has also published an advisory, urging caution as the impact of westerly and local winds will continue to cause storm and rainfall in most of places in the country. Furthermore, there are also chances of thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall in majority of the places across the country till Tuesday.

The western part of the country is currently experiencing storm, lightning and thunderstorm along with rainfall, according to the Division.

The light could will form in the western, central and eastern belts of the country at noon during these days while rest of the parts will witness partially cloudy weather. Some parts in the western areas as well as a couple of areas in central and eastern part of the country will see thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and rainfall on Sunday.

Similarly, the Division has forecasted generally cloudy weather throughout the country on Monday while some places in the mountainous part of the country and a couple of areas in Terai region will witness thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and storm.

Likewise, the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the country while thunderstorm coupled with gusty winds and lightning are likely to occur in some areas in the country on Tuesday.

The latest data released by the Division showed that the minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was 17 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was measured 27.9 degree Celsius.

Jumla recorded the lowest temperature at 7.6 degree Celsius while Dhangadi recorded the highest temperature at 35 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency