A street food festival is going to be organised at Bandipur of Tanahu on the occasion of Nepali New Year.

Bandipur Tourism Development Committee Regional Hotel Entrepreneurs Association, Bandipur, and Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are jointly organising the street food festival.

The three-day event would begin from April 13, said Chairperson of the Bandipur Tourism Development Committee, Kisan Pradhan.

He further said that the street festival is going to be organised with an objective of bringing in more tourists at Bandipur welcoming the Nepali New Year.

Pradhan shared, "Programmes were not conducted in new year for the past few years due to COVID-19. Now, we are organising the street food festival along with musical programme in this New Year as infection rate of COVID-19 has now declined. We have believed that this programme would attract tourists at Bandipur."

There are 77 hotels associated with Hotel Association are in operation at Bandipur. Hotels--Green Park, Hotel Durbar, Himalaya Fewa, Gamghar, Bandipur Mountain Resort, Bandipur Palace, and Magar Village - are in operation at Bandipur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal