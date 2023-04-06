Trading

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said strengthening the country's economy would be his first priority.

Minister Mahat shared, "The government is engaged in preparation of budget for coming fiscal year. The main facous of the budget will be strengthening the economy."

During the meeting with office-bearers of Editors Society of Nepal today, he mentioned that government's Common Minimum Programme would be brought at the consensus of the ruling alliance parties.

The office-bearers of the Society, congratulated and wished Minister Mahat for his successful term.

Society's patron Kiran Vaidya, Chairperson Puru Risal, Senior Vice-Chair Pushpa Raj Pradhan, General-Secretary Shyam Kaji Dotel, among others were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal