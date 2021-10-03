Science & Technology

Though digital technology is proving to be a boon for senior citizens, their disproportionate access to it has become a matter of concern, said people concerned.

Experts from the related field and academicians participating in an international conference organised here Sunday on the occasion of the 31st International Senior Citizens' Day raised the issue to this end.

Growing population of senior citizens, lack of effective implementation of laws, policies and action plans meant for health, security and dignified life of senior citizens, adversities facing the old-age people from several sorts of disasters and COVID-19, increasing use of digital technology during COVID-19 crisis, but limited or no access of such a section of people to it were among those issues that participants discussed during the virtual sitting. The level of loneliness among them had further increased when rest of the world was spending more hours in its use, the participants said.

Higher prices of digital devices relatively in poorer nations, lack of its availability for all, lack of digital literacy and devices for aged people and people with different abilities are among those challenges to advance towards the equal access to digital technology for all ages, it is said.

The event was held with the theme of ‘digital equality for all ages’ on the initiation of Nepal Participatory Action (NEPAN). It was supported by various organisations from Nepal, India and Bangladesh and concluded by demanding policies and programmes capable to address gaps to digital equality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal