People from various walks of life have stressed on the need to preserve mother tongue, which is the first language spoken by a person.

Speaking at an interaction organised by National Madarsa Association, Nepal on the occasion of International Mother Tongue Day in Krishnanagar on Saturday, they said language should be protected in order to save culture and traditions.

Mayor of Krishnanagar municipality Rajat Pratap Shah said Awadhi language should be made the official language in order to preserve it. Also General Secretary of the Association, Mayor Shah said the municipality has given priority to organising and protecting mother tongue.

Vice-chair of Madarsa Board, formed by State no. 5 government, Mashood Khan shed light on the historical background of mother tongue day.

Socialist Party Province no. 5 spokesperson Akram Pathan said the leadership active in politics should use mother tongue.

National President of the Association Dr Abdul Gani Alkufi said the culture can be strengthened only through the protection, preservation and promotion of languages.

Source: National News Agency Nepal