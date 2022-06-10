General

The government has banned strike for any reason in 25 sectors under the most essential services.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice in the national gazette prohibiting a shutdown or a strike in 25 various sectors of most essential services. The government has exercised the rights granted by Clause 3(1) Essential Services Operation Act, 2014 BS.

Strike is not accepted in the postal, wire and telecommunications service, transport (transport of goods via land, water and air routes), supervision, operation and maintenance of aviation offices and aircraft, services relating to air grounds, railway stations, and transport and load and unload of goods from government warehouses, and print or government printing.

Likewise, no obstruction is entertained in the services relating to the government’s defence management including manufacturing, storage and supply of arms and ammunition or other military logistics.

Likewise, strike is prohibited in services relating to communications, internal security, drinking water operation and supplies, tourist residence, motel, hotel, restaurant and resort.

As the notice states, import, transport, storage and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) is required to be unhindered.

Services relating to hospital and health center operations (ambulance service), manufacturing and supplies of drugs, and the collection, transport, processing, management of waste, dumping site construction and the construction of other required infrastructure including the services relating to waste management sector shall not be affected by strike or shutdown.

Strike is banned in import, transport, storage and supplies of daily consumer goods (foodstuff, pulse, rice, salt and edible oil) and in the delivery of banking, insurance and electricity services.

The strike prohibition sectors also include meteorological forecasting services, veterinary, internet and passport department and consular department services and the services relating to mask and hand sanitizers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal