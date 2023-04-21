General

Flights at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) were affected today due to strong wind since this afternoon.

According to TIA general manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the wind affected both domestic and international flights. Domestic flights were delayed while international flights witnessed holding. The Vistara flight from New Delhi, India and the Qatar Airways flight from Doha of Qatar were put on hold for over an hour. The intense wind completely disrupted the flights for over an hour.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, a light to moderate rainfall was taking place in some parts of the hilly regions due to the influence of the Westerly wind and the local wind. The Kathmandu Valley witnessed a brief to partial rainfall in the afternoon. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal