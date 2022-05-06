General

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has maintained that there has been a struggle between democratic progressive communist and ultra-rightist alliance in the May 13 local election.

Those pitching for safeguarding the Constitution with republic and secularism as well as for maintaining good governance were siding with the progressive coalition, the former Prime Minister urged all people to vote for the progressive alliance. He was addressing a joint election assembly organised here on Friday by the five-party coalition.

The alliance is projected to defeat party adopting the regressive path by fragmenting the two-thirds people's mandates, he stated.

It also means to end inappropriate things and corruption, ensure good governance, carry out development activities in agriculture, industry, education and health and set up beautiful settlements and ecology friendly economy, he said.

He urged coalition parties to reach out to voters hand in hand, make them aware and convince them about their development commitments while seeking support and help from all sides to create an environment conducive for people to vote for those in favour of changes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal