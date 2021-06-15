General

The government has started off new education session for this new Nepali year from today.

In a virtual programme organized by the associations of the teachers, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha urged all the teachers, parents, students and stakeholders to make the enrollment campaign a success.

Minister Shrestha encouraged one and all concerned to adopt the alternative teaching methods to continue with the teaching-learning activities at the time of COVID-19 crisis.

All the community schools across the county have been instructed to launch the enrollment campaign from today, upto grade 10, as a majority of the schools have already conducted the internal evaluation of all the students appearing in annual exams last April and published the results.

Baikuntha Aryal, Director General of the Center for Education and Human Resource Development, shared that all the community schools have been instructed to run student enrollment campaign till mid-July.

There are more than 35,000 community schools and centres in Nepal.

The students should also provide text books to the students procuring from its nearest vendors and provide the details to the Center, said Aryal.

Any reliable and available technology such as radio, television, telephone and internet among others must be optimized to continue with teaching learning activities virtually as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to grapple the country, it is suggested.

Source: National News Agency Nepal