The schools in Kailali have begun making the annual results public based on internal assessment, after in-person examinations could not be held. The schools had prepared to hold examinations in the first week of May, but could not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the local level in the district had instructed the school to bring out the results based on internal assessment. Hence, the results of grade one to grade nine students have been made public.

A meeting of the education committee of Tikapur municipality on Wednesday decided to carry out the annual assessment of students based on internal exams, attendance, homework, discipline and participation in extra-curricular activities. The decision was taken as the new academic year has to be started from the month of Asar in the lunar calendar according to the federal government's decision, spokesperson of the municipality Dirgha Bahadur Thagunna said.

Some schools in Tikapur had been organizing online classes and hence took the final exams online.

Schools in Lamkichuha have already been making the results public based on previous examinations and internal assessment. "The students were prepared for the examinations, but it had to be cancelled just a day before," said teacher Tanka Maya Pokharel. They had already done the preparations though were not able to attend the exams, so it will not affect their academic development and learning.

Meanwhile, guardian Bandana Jaisi believes that the government and school should now find an alternative to ensure regular teaching and learning activities for the students. "The learning of students has been hampered due to Corona Virus, it has to be continued through alternative means," Jaisi said.

