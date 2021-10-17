General

The construction of a sub-station has reached the final stage of completion. The structure for the 132-33 KVA power transmission line is under construction at Nawalpur of Lalbandi Municipality-1 in the district. It is being constructed for extending the central electricity line in the district.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has constructed the sub-station at a cost of Rs 463.6 million. It is expected that the electricity supply in the district would become reliable and regular with the construction of this sub-station. Its construction was started in Fiscal Year 2018/2019.

Chief of the sub-station, Niranjan Saha said although the construction of the sub-station could not be completed in time due to the lockdown, it would be accomplished within the current fiscal year 2021. He said the construction company is carrying out works so as to complete the project within one month from now.

According to him, electricity service would be supplied to the sub-stations at Haripur and Malangawa after the completion of the Nawalpur sub-station, which will resolve the electricity problem in the district.

Currently, the three sub-stations based in the district are importing power from the Dhalkebar sub-station in Dhanusha and the Chandranigahapur sub-station of Rautahat district. With the construction of the Nawalpur sub-station, power can be directly supplied to Lalbandi and Hariwon while operating service from the sub-station at Haripur and Malangawa.

Saha said the electricity brought from the outside districts is not adequate to meet the power demand in the district. Moreover, there is interruption in power supply in the district for many hours even due to a minor problem in the transmission line as the transmission line from these districts to Sarlahi passes through forest areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal