Jackson Subedi of Nepal is going to contest the first Austria Spring Open Pickleball Tournament to be organised at Cadiz City of Spain.

The two-day tournament is taking place from May 19. Amidst a function here today, Chairperson of Nepal Pickleball Association, Umesh Kumar Acharya, bade farewell to Subedi by presenting the national flag.

The game, which can be played by athletes of all age groups, is very popular in Europe and America. Subedi is scheduled to leave for Spain on May 14.

Source: National News Agency Nepal