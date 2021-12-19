General

The Upper Syange Hydropower Project here has successfully tested 2.4 MW of electricity generation. The power generation test of the project located in Marsyangdi Village Municipality Ward No. 4 Mipra was successful.

The construction of the project was completed in September and testing has been started since December 8. “We have communicated to the Nepal Electricity Authority to connect the generated power to the national grid. Testing of hydromechanical and electromechanical equipment of civil structures and connected equipment has been successful,” said Som Tamang, technician at the project.

The construction of the project was started in 2074 BS. Technician Tamang informed that the project will be connected to Khudi substation at a distance of 12 km through 33 KV transmission line. The project will generate 14.616 gigawatt hours of electricity annually.

Similarly, the project can generate 2.868 gigawatt hours of electricity in winter and 11.748 gigawatt hours in rainy season. The construction of the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 500 million, according to Upper Syange Hydropower Limited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal