General

The Sudurpaschim provincial government has decided to recommend the federal government to split wards of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality of Achham district and Mashta Rural Municipality of Bajhang district.

There has been a proposal to split the existing nine wards of Mashta Rural Municipality into 11 and the existing seven wards of the Ramaroshan Rural Municipality into 12.

A cabinet meeting of the province held at the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers in Dhangadhi on Thursday also endorsed the brief concept of the first Five Year Plan of the province for the fiscal year, 2021/22 to 2024/25, said Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of the province Purna Joshi after the meeting.

With this, the door to the preparation of baseline and the full document of the Plan has been open, said Narayan Prasad Paudel, secretary of the Provincial Policy and Planning Commission. The meeting also passed the proposal to extend the deadline to renew industries and firms until 16 January, 2022 and exempt fines for late fee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal