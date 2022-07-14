Key Issues

The second meeting of the Sudurpaschim Province Assembly on Wednesday approved the province government budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Following wrap-up of deliberation on the budget, the second meeting held at 8.45 pm on Wednesday evening had endorsed the budget proposal.

Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Prakash Rawal had presented budget related bills in the province assembly seeking their endorsements.

Earlier, responding to the queries raised in course of deliberation on the budget, Minister Rawal had pledged to address the complaints on the current budget.

Deliberation on budget was initiated after a written memorandum of understanding was signed among the province government, main opposition CPN-UML and Loktantrik Samajwadi.

The province government had unveiled a budget amounting over Rs 36.74 billion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal