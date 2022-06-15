General

The Sudurpaschim province government on Wednesday has unveiled an estimated budget of Rs 36.746 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.

Presenting the annual budget at today’s meeting of the Province Assembly, Province Economic Affairs Minister Prakash Rawal said the budget appropriated includes Rs 12.295 under recurrent expenditure and Rs 24.147 billion under capital expenditure.

The province government has allocated Rs 1.364 billion for inter-governmental fiscal transfer and Rs 300 million for financial management. As estimated the province government will mobilize resource of Rs 2 billion from Inland Revenue, approximately Rs 9.605 billion from revenue sharing, Rs 49.3 million from royalty sharing, Rs 9 billion from fiscal equalization grant and Rs 7.533 billion surplus to be carried over from current fiscal year.

Minister Rawal said other estimated resources include Rs 6.988 billion to be received from conditional grant, Rs 765 million to be received from federal matching grant and Rs 797.8 million to be received from special grant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal