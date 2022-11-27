General

Kathmandu, Nov 27 (RSS): Sudurpaschim Province defeated Gandaki Province by 113 runs in a match today under the ongoing U-19 National Cricket Championship at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground.

Gandaki Province was limited to 100 runs in 32.5 overs in chasing the target of 214 runs posted by Sudurpaschim Province.

For the team, Govinda BK and Arjun Kumal made 22 and 20 runs respectively. Captain Subas Bgandari scored 16 runs while Karan Pangeni hit 15.

For Sudurpaschim Province, Milan Bohora took six wickets. Elected into bat after winning the toss, Sudurpaschim Province made 213 runs in 49.3 overs losing all wickets.

For the team, Akash Chand hit highest 40 runs, and Captain Anuj Singh 37. Similarly, Naren Saud collected 28 runs while Milan Bohora 24, and Hemant Dhami and Gajendra Bohora 19 each.

For Gandaki Province, Captain Subas Bhandari took three wickets while Sudeep Aryal, Sachin Raj Adhikari, Arjun Kumal, Sibrin Shrestha, Nirtish Giri and Shishir Bhusal one each.

The winner and the runner-up win Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.

Source: National News Agency Nepal