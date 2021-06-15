General

The Sudurpaschim Province Government has appropriated a budget of around Rs 30.34 billion to implement the policy and programmes presented for the fiscal year 2021/22.

Unveiling the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Prakash Bahadur Shah shared that the budget has allocated over Rs 10.66 billion towards recurrent category and over Rs 17.65 billion towards capitalized category. Likewise, the budget has appropriated Rs 1.724 billion for inter-governmental transfer and Rs 300 million for financial management category.

Among the sources of revenue estimated for upcoming fiscal year are Rs 1.08 billion from Inland Revenue, Rs 7.929 billion from revenue allocation of federal government and Rs 39.4 million from federal royalty division. Likewise, the province government will receive fiscal equalization grant of Rs 8.544, conditional grant of Rs 4.193 billion, complementary grant of Rs 1.23 billion and special grant of Rs 613.5 million from the federal government.

The budget has laid emphasis on health sector for the upcoming year. Among other prioritized sectors are agriculture development, education and physical infrastructure development.

The key objectives of the budget are to ensure balanced and quality development of all types of health services in the province and local levels, protect lives of the citizens and guarantee equal access of all citizens to the health services, improve quality of life, increase production and productivity of agriculture, promote agro-based enterprises and improve services related to education, drinking water, energy and roads.

The budget has adopted the three pillar economy to fulfill the priorities of the budget. The highest chunk of budget Rs 11.75 billion has been allocated for the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development.

Source: National News Agency Nepal