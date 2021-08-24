General

On Monday alone, Sudurpaschim Province recorded 18 cases of coronavirus infection. This update on infection was made after the tests on 774 persons, according to Province Health Directorate, Dipayal.

The COVID-19 patients were increasing in the province in the recent days, so necessary prevention is must, said Health Director Dr Gunaraj Awasthi, adding that 51 persons got recovery from the infection on Monday.

The health workers have worried that the people here did not follow the health protocol including social distancing and proper use of mask, resulting into increase in infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal