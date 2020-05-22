General

The Sudurpaschim State will convene its sixth session which is the budget session from May 26.

Speaker of the Assembly Arjun Bahadur Thapa said the budget session would be held adopting necessary health safety standard. The session will hold pre-budget discussions as well as deliberate on the principles and priorities of the budget and the policy and programme of the State government.

State-5 government to present policy and programmes tomorrow

Meanwhile, the State-5 government will present its policy and programmes for the fiscal year 2020/21 in the State Assembly tomorrow.

A meeting of the state government made a decision to this effect on Thursday. The meeting also decided to organise an illumination programme in the evening on May 28 commemorating the Republic Day.

The meeting also decided to construct isolation centre with a capacity of 200 beds for the Tarai districts and an isolation facility with a capacity of 50 beds capacity with funding from the State COVID-19 Fund, said Sher Bahadur KC, the press advisor to the Chief Minister.

Source: National News Agency