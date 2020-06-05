General

A meeting of the Sudurpaschim State Assembly has endorsed the state government’s annual policy and programmes for the fiscal year 2020/21 by majority.

The Sudurpaschim State government on 1 June had presented the upcoming fiscal year’s policy and programmes in the state parliament.

Responding to the queries put forth on the policy and programmes in today’s meeting, chief minister Trilochan Bhatta pledged to incorporate genuine recommendations to the annual policy and programmes.

He claimed that the state government has worked enough to render relief to the indigent people despite difficulty due to lack of some mechanisms.

Source: National News Agency