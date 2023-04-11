General

The Sudurpaschim University has been preparing to collect and publish folktales of Sudurpaschim Province.

Vice Chancellor of Sudurpaschim University, Ammaraj Joshi, informed that the University had planned to collect and publish folktales in a bid to protect language, culture and literature of the region. "The University will conduct study and research on various dimensions of regional culture and languages. It will be helpful to prosper Sudurpaschim."

Similarly, Director at Language, Literature and Culture in the University, Dr Harish Chandra Bhatta, informed that the folktales from nine districts were being published. The folktales are collected from Sauka, Bhote, Raute, Magar and Ranatharu communities." The publication would be in local dialect and Nepali language.

He further shared that the collection of folktale would explain how folk culture, religions and customs were in the region in the past. Even the archaeology of the region would be studied, Dr Bhatta informed.

Moreover, litterateur Hem Babu Lekhak said the initiative for collecting folktale was commendable job. "Lifestyle, costumes, festivals would be brought to light through the publication," he viewed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal