Armed Police Force has seized a huge quantity of illegally brought sugar in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West) this morning.

A joint team deployed from APF Nepal Harpur BOP and Maheshpur Customs Office confiscated 420 quintals of sugar from Ramgram municipality and Pratappur rural municipality area in the district.

The sugar worth nine million rupees was smuggled from India evading tax. The team impounded a truck (Lu 1 Kha 9871) with 420 sacks of sugar from Parasi-Bhairahawa postal highwat at Ramgram municipality-5 and another truck (Na 6 Kha 2197) with 21,000 kg of sugar from Pratappur rural municipality-2, said Chief of APF Nepal No 26 Battalion, Belashpur, Rup Kumar Chhetri.

He added that the two vehicles used to smuggle the sugar have been send to Maheshpur Customs Office for necessary action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal