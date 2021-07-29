Trading

The Sugarcane farmers, whose payment is long overdue by various sugar mill owners, have urged the government for its positive intervention to ensure their outstanding due payment within 21 August this year. A group of sugarcane farmers, organizing a press conference here on Thursday, have asked the government to facilitate their payment which amounts to around Rs 150 million. Representatives from the Sugarcane Famers Struggle Committee, Sarlahi, Federation of Agricultural Workers of Nepal and sugarcane farmers rued that they were not paid as per the agreement inked among the sugar mill owners and them in the past. A five-point agreement was signed among the Sugarcane Famers Struggle Committee, and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies on December 28, 2020 according to which their payment would be paid within 21 days of the agreement. Committee’s secretary Harishyam Yadav ranted that the report by a taskforce formed after 120 days of the previous agreement was not made public yet. Yadav blamed that the report prepared by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies has not clearly mentioned the dues to be paid to the sugarcane farmers. Chairperson of the Committee Ram Swartha Raya said that over Rs 150 millions remained to be paid by six sugar mills.

Source: National News Agency Nepal