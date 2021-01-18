Trading

Sugarcane farmers from across the country gathered in Kathmandu last month and staged protests against the delayed payment of outstanding dues from different sugar mills, and returned after they were promised full pay by the government. However, they are yet to receive their full payments till today.

They have so far received Rs 470 million payments from the sugar mills after the 21 days of four-point agreement signed between government and farmers and still waiting for remaining dues to be paid.

The farmers received the amount from three sugar mills as the agreement had stated to manage their full payments from the respective mills and Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies had to coordinate for the same.

The sugarcane farmers had to get over Rs 650 million outstanding dues since long from the sugar mills. Meanwhile, the protesting victim farmers have warned of going in another protest if they were not paid their dues.

Representative of the Sugarcane Farmers Struggle Committee Rakesh Mishra warned of going in another protest as government and mill operators were found reluctant in paying the dues in time as per the agreement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal