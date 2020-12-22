Key Issues

Hiralal Mahato of Bhangaha Municipality-4 in Mahottari district, who used to cultivate sugarcane in three bighas of land, has now cultivated it only in one bigha of land.

Similarly, Dhaneshi Mahato of the same locality has already switched to another occupation.

The sugarcane which could be found cultivated in hundreds of bighas of land has now litmited some patches in the district. Sugarcane farmers have started quitting their occupation after they faced many problems including payment despite their hard works and huge investment.

Chairperson of Sugarcane Producing Farmers' Association, Mahottari, Naresh Singh Kushwaha, said lack of technical support in preparation of sugarcane farming and concessional loan for its cultivation, obstacles in fixing price and nonpayment are some the pressing reasons behind quitting the sugarcane farming.

The sugarcane, which is major cash crop, was cultivated in around 18,000 bighas of land in the district 20 years back but now, it is reduced to 6,500 bighas of land, added Kushwaha.

Hiralal said, "The sugarcane, which is sweet in its taste, is bitter for us. Neither the price of sugarcane is determined nor the payment made on time. So we have been reducing its cultivation."

The farmers further said what they were expecting from the government was determination of proper price of their produce.

Meanwhile, Everest Sugar and Chemical Industries at Gaushala Municipality-1 has started sending approval letter to the farmers for harvesting sugarcane.

The farmers have demanded that the price of sugarcane should be determined at Rs 617 per quintal this year. It was Rs 536.56 per quintal last year.

Another sugarcane farmer Kusheshwor Yadav of Bhangaha-4 however said that there was possibility of returning to their occupation again if the government could create trustworthy environment for the same.

However, the owners of the sugar industries said that the industries were doubled marred by the farmers and Industry Ministry in the name of determining sugarcane price every year. Executive operator of the Everest Sugar and Chemical Industries in Mahottari, Suresh Kumar Sarraf, said their production had to be stored in go-down after the government did not stop the import of sugar from out of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal