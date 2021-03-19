General

Former Chair of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Board of Directors, Bal Krishna Chapagain, who holds the degree of PhD from the Lumbini Buddhist University (LBU) has advocated for including the peace theory also in addition to the 'four theories of the press'.

He made this argument while sharing the conclusion of his PhD thesis on the topic, 'Buddhist Philosophy and Communication' in an interaction programme organised at the RSS central office today.

Presenting the conclusion of his thesis, Dr Chapagain argued that the Buddha's peace philosophy merited inclusion in the body of communication theories as the Buddha was successful in propagating his knowledge universally in accordance with the concepts of intra-personal, interpersonal and group communication. He said Buddhism is rich in humanist and egalitarian thought and philosophy.

Dr Chapagain, who is also the former chairperson of the Press Chautari Nepal, said it took eight years of study and research to complete his thesis.

Among the four theories of the press include – the Authoritarian Theory, the Libertarian Theory, the Social responsibility Theory and the Communist Theory of the Press.

Dr Chapagain suggested that the media should uphold and propagate the message of peace.

On the occasion, RSS Chairman Shyamal Adhikari congratulated Chapagain and said his research would contribute to enrichment of body of academic knowledge through communication theory building.

RSS General Manager Opendra Sharma stressed on promoting peace journalism which is also the subject of Dr Chapagain's thesis.

Other editors and officials of RSS, including executive manager Uttam Silwal, Feature News Coordinator Yek Raj Pathak, executive editor Krishna Adhikari and Madan Gautam had put up queries regarding Buddhism and the topic of the thesis to Chapagain. They also congratulated him on his academic achievement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal