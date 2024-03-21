Suggestions collecting for govt. policies and programmes

The office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers has started discussions to include various sectors' issues in the government's policies and programmes. During the preparation of the government's policies and programmes for the next fiscal year 2081/82 BS, suggestions have been collected from various sectors so that all issues will be included in policies and programmes. As announced by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the budget system, and policies and programmes framework will be changed to make it more inclusive and accessible to all. A committee formed for collecting suggestions has discussed and collected suggestions with the representatives and experts from diverse fields on the matters relating to economy, industry, trade, tourism, agriculture, forest, environment and financial sector on Thursday. Representatives of different organizations from the private sectors including the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Con federation of Nepalese Industries, Nepal Cottage and Small Scale Industries Federation, Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal, National Cooperative Federation, Non-Resident Nepali Association, Nepal Youth Entrepreneurs Council among others were present. Representatives of Nepal Rastra Bank, Securities Board of Nepal, Nepal Agricultural Research Council also attended the meeting. The representatives present in the meeting presented various suggestions to be included in the programme. They suggested that the new policies and programmes should facilitate the registration and renewal of industries and the policies should be introduced to encourage women entrepreneurs, universities should be entrusted with studies and research and the ministries should be given policy arrangements to implement them. Similarly, programmes should be introduced to link the use of forests with prosperity, sufficient budget should be allocated for research in the agricultural sector, participants opined. The committee had a discussion with the representatives of the concerned bodies of information technology and social sector as well. The Prime Minister's Office Secretary Arjun Pokharel and officials from various ministries also attended the meeting. Source: National News Agency Nepal