General

Nepali Congress leader Sujata Koirala has said that the government failed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Taking part in an interaction focused on the COVID-19 crisis organised by the Girija Prasad Koirala Foundation on Sunday evening, the former Deputy Prime Minister was of the view that the procurement of anti-COVID-19 vaccines should be the absolute priority of the government if it really wanted to stem the spread of coronavirus infection.

Vaccines received on grants would not suffice to inoculate the entire eligible population, she said, demanding relief packages to those workers who had lost jobs due to the crisis.

The Foundation central chairperson insisted on collective efforts in the fight against the virus.

Similarly, Foundation US chapter chair Somnath Ghimire informed that regular discussions on the contemporary topics were in the schedule of the Foundation.

Spokesperson for the Foundation US chapter Ramchandra Adhikari said they had been assisting the COVID-19 affected from the very beginning. So far, the US branch has provided 55,000 packets of food, milk, masks and sanitizers, he said.

Foundation US chapter vice president Suvarna Lama, Foundation Youth and Sports Coordinator Gunaraj Pyakurel, Central Member of the Foundation Eliza Gurung, Kantipur Media Group journalist Sanju Poudel and others were of the view that only mass COVID-10 vaccination drive would help control the pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal