The Sunwal Municipality in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Sustapaschim) is working to construct a 15-bed hospital in its two wards.

Mayor of Sunwal Municipality Bimala Aryal said that the hospital is being built to ensure accessible health care services to the folks there.

For lack of quality health care services in Sunwal, the people are obliged to go to Parasi, Butwal, Bhairahawa and other cities for the treatment of minor health complications as well.

In the recent days, the municipality has advanced the projects for health care, education and infrastructures priorities.

Likewise, the municipality has given priorities for establishing a ‘safe house’, setting up a fund to support victims of violence, running a girls’ school and others.

Meanwhile, Pratappur Rural Municipality in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Sustapaschim) has forwarded proposals for the development of a new administrative building.

Chairman of rural municipality Umesh Chandra Yadav said that the processes for tender bidding have already issued for the construction of the building in a land plot spread at nine kattha. The total cost for the construction is estimated Rs 120 million.

Likewise, the rural municipality has also issued a tender for the construction of Belatari Health Post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal