The Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal (FCAN) has stated that the construction entrepreneurs and stakeholders are having difficulties to carry out the construction works due to ongoing prohibitory order issued in the capital city and other districts.

The FCAN said that the vehicles supplying construction materials have been obstructed in different places from plying on the road, and are not given an easy permission.

Similarly, the dealers and distributors have been closed while the supply and availability of construction materials has been badly affected though the factories of construction materials are producing the goods.

Issuing a press statement, general secretary of FCAN Roshan Dahal said that the Federation’s serious attention was drawn to the unusual price hike in the construction materials during the time of prohibitory order.

FCAN has also stated that construction work is likely to be affected in the densely populated areas in tows and some other construction sites.

Source: National News Agency Nepal