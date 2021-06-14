General

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Association has halted the supply of fuel. They had threatened few weeks ago to stop the supply if they were not given COVID-19 vaccines. The association chair Ishwar Lama shared that they were compelled to halt the supplies as their demands were not heard by the concerned authorities.

With this, smooth supply of the petroleum product, especially in private petrol pumps has been affected. He added that the internal supplies from Barauni, Amlekhgunj and other areas have been obstructed. The Bagmati Province Depot, Thankot has stated that the supplies have been obstructed from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nepal Petroleum Dealers’ National Association has stated that the petroleum products’ shortage may be witnessed from tomorrow as the government is relaxing ongoing prohibitory order in Kathmandu valley from Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal