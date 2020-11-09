General

The 106th birth anniversary of Ganeshman Singh, the supreme commander of the 2046 BS people’s movement for reinstatement of democracy, is being observed by organizing several programmes today.

Singh who demonstrated an example of sacrifice and courage in Nepali political arena was successful in establishing him as an epitome of political honesty. Ganeshman had showed a higher level of integrity when he presented his contemporary leader Krishna Prasad Bhattarai to the prime ministerial berth following the success of the historical people’s movement in 2046 BS.

Veteran democratic leader Singh was born in Chhetrapati, Kathmandu on 24 Kartik 1972 and died on 2 Asoj 2054 BS. He took membership of Praja Parishad, Nepal’s first-ever political party that was established in 1997 BS, and dedicated his life in the campaign of abolishing Rana oligarchy from the country.

The then Rana regime had imprisoned leaders including Singh for allegedly involved in the struggle for establishing democracy by exterminating Ranas. As part of his ardent campaign for democracy, Ganeshman broke the Bhadragol jail before 2007 BS and developed political relations with another prominent political figure BP Koirala.

Singh had substantial contributions in providing dynamic leadership to the Nepali National Congress, established in 2003 BS. He had spearheaded the armed conflict from Birgunj front as a revolutionary leader of the 2007 BS popular democratic movement.

Ganeshman Singh had passed through several difficult moments during his political career beginning from 1997 BS. His discharged lead role in making success the 2036 BS students’ movement and then referendum.

As a supreme leader of the Nepali Congress following the passing away of BP Koirala, he also led the 2042 BS Satyagraha (search for truth campaign). Then he took the leadership of 2046 BS people’s movement for reinstatement of democracy by also bringing together communist forces against the party-less Panchayati regime.

Informing the public about the marking of the birth anniversary, Chairperson of the Ganeshman Singh Study Academy Nabindra Raj Joshi said they will initiate distribution of medical aid including pulse Oximeter as well as public awareness creating materials at Kathmandu-8, the birthplace of leader Singh.

NC and its sister and benevolent organizations are organizing different talk programmes virtually to mark the Ganeshman birth anniversary today. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal