Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the Constitution does not have a provision of dissolving the House of Representatives unless in emergency and this provision as he viewed is for political stability in the country.

"The place where the Constitution is finally defined is the Supreme Court. Others do not have right to do so. All should abide by the verdict of the court" he said.

“Nepal's Constitution is inclusive in the world and it has ensured inclusiveness of all groups and communities,” he said. Any problem in the constitution could be resolved through democratic procedures, he added.

PM Deuba, also President of the Nepali Congress (NC), was addressing an event organised here today on the occasion of the 107th Birth Anniversary of the NC founding leader Ganesh Man Singh.

Stating that people are supreme in a democratic country, he said, "Periodic elections are important in democracy. There is the election commission which is for organising fair elections. It does its duty as per its own policies and rules." The government should be responsible for people and it can be replaced by another one if it fails to do so, he viewed.

On the occasion, he said it would be a true and great honour to the freedom fighter Singh by sustaining and prospering democracy through the successful implementation of the constitution.

He also praised leader Singh for his sacrifice and tremendous contributions to have established democracy in the country.

In another context, the PM said that the recently held 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) discussed the replacement of petroleum products in the world. "It is easier for Nepal to replace petroleum products as it has tremendous opportunities for hydropower. We can cook and run vehicles on electricity."

Pointing out that of late, Nepal has been reeling under the impact of climate change, he stressed the need for all to unite to fight and be safe from it.

On the occasion, former NC general secretary Krishna Prasad Situala praised the civil society for having played a role in the movements against regression. He also underscored the need for all to be cautious for stabilising the political system as it he said remains of much work to be done in politics.

On a different note, he emphasised that the NC general conference should be organised in time. “ The NC General Convention schedule can’t be changed.”

Also, President of the Ganesh Man Singh and People's Movement Martyrs’ Memorial Peace Foundation and lawmaker Bhimsen Das Pradhan urged the government to give a way out of current disputes in the Supreme Court.

