Human Rights

The Justices held full hearing of the cases in Supreme Court.

On Sunday, 10 benches were formed through lottery system. Among them, eight were division and two single. The bench dealt with a total of 336 cases.

There were 13 cases allocated to single bench of Justice Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma. The hearing was conducted on all cases and order issues accordingly. Similarly, Justice Deepak Kumar Karki and Bam Kumar Shrestha's division bench conducted hearing on 38 cases. Verdict was delivered in nine cases and an order issued in one.

Other benches also conducted hearing smoothly. Verdict were delivered on 23 cases and order issued in 40.

Hearing in the Supreme Court was affected last Wednesday and Thursday after Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana was taken ill due to pneumonia and COVID-19 infection and no acting Chief Justice was assigned.

The hearing, however, was conducted effectively since Friday.

The Justices in the Supreme Court had been refusing to conduct hearing since October 24 after the questions surfaced on the Chief Justice claiming his stake in the council of ministers during its expansion.

The Justices had been protesting and demanding answer to the question on Chief Justice's involvement in seeking his share for the ministerial position and implementation of the report prepared by Justice Hari Krishna Karki among others.

The Justices have returned to regular business from Sunday after the SC decided to conduct hearing on the cases on the basis of lottery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal