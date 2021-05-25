Human Rights

The Supreme Court has refuted the news reported by some media that the Prime Minister and Chief Justice (CJ) had held a meeting on Monday night, arguing it was misleading and ill-intended.

The Supreme Court expressed severe concern over the news and warned that the journalists could face punitive measures as such news was against constitution, law and journalists' code of conduct. Issuing a press note on Tuesday, Joint Spokesperson at SC, Devendra Dhakal, expressed concern why some media disseminated news that could impact trust, confidence and credibility of judiciary.

He drew the attention of all sides to correct such misleading and fabricated news which besmirch the image of judiciary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal