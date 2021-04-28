General

The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to cut off its service delivery from today onwards taking into consideration the growing risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

A full meeting of the Justices, including the Chief Justice held on Tuesday decided to look after the most urgent issues and cut off remaining services from April 28 to May 14.

Joint Spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Devendra Dhakal shared that the meeting decided to allow the registration and hearing of writ petition of habeas corpus and COVID-19 pandemic cases concerning the life and public health during the period.

The meeting also decided that the concerned courts and tribunals would make arrangement of necessary actions and service delivery assessing local situation and risks in case of the high court, district court, other courts and tribunals.

"The deadline, time and date of the case, writ and applications of the duration when the court actions and service delivery are disrupted", stated a press release issued after the meeting.

The apex court would make additional decisions in its next meeting May 14 taking into consideration the need, reads the release. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal