General

The Supreme Court (SC) is to remain open for four hours during the Dashain holidays.

The Court will remain open from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm to look after the habeas corpus writ, according to SC Spokesperson Bimal Poudel. This schedule will be in force till the Kojagrat Purnima on October 9.

In accordance with the Clause 26 of Administration of Justice Act, 2073 (2016) BS, the Court will hear the application for habeas corpus except the day of Ghatasthapana, the Vijaya Dashami and Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal