The Surnaya Rural Municipality in the district is padlocked. It was padlocked 12 days before. The locals had padlocked the office putting forth the demands of establishing the service centre at Kathyagaudh of Ward-5.

The locals of the ward are continuously protesting to establish the service centre at the place as the rural municipality decided to establish service centre at Pabita of the same ward.

According to chief administrative officer Kabindra Ojha, all services were obstructed as rural municipality chair Bir Bahadur Bishta was beaten while opening the padlock on October 14.

He further shared that they were preparing to hold talks with disgruntled sides after the Dashain festival leave.

Source: National News Agency Nepal