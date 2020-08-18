education, Science & Technology

The people in Chitwan have now access to PCR test for coronavirus infection on their own costs from today, after the Chitwan Medical College got an approval for conducting test.

Chief Executive Director of the College, Pratap Devkota, shared that tests of the hospital’s health workers and officials were initiated in the first day after it got a nod from the authorities.

It is said that general public’s swab will also be tested from today itself.

The preliminary result conducted here would be sent to Bharatpur Hospital COVID-19 Laboratory for the re-examination, he added.

It is said that each test in the hospital will cost Rs 6050.

The Hospital said that swabs of 400 individuals can be tested in six hours and the college has assigned eight technicians for the PCR test.

The College claimed that Rs 54 million was spent to fix the laboratory for the test of the coronavirus.

In Chitwan, the coronavirus infection was confirmed on the Armed Police Force personnel deployed in the rescue of the disaster. The APF personnel of No. 3 Gadhimai Brigade mobilized for the rescue after the flooding were tested positive for the virus.

The virus was confirmed on 42 APF personnel as their sample swabs were sent for tests after eight personnel mobilized in rescue operations tested positive for the virus, Chief of Health Office Chitwan, Dipak Tiwari, said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal