General

The construction of a suspension bridge over the Sanghe Stream in Tanahu has neared completion. The bridge that connects Byas municipality-7 and Myagde rural municipality-6 in the district is likely to be readied by the end of coming June. The cost of the project is Rs 4.3 million.

Bridge construction committee chair Rekh Bahadur Thapa said the government has borne 85 percent and the local government (Myagde rural municipality) contributed remaining 15 percent cost of the project.

The project that kicked off on March 27 and the deadline requires making it ready by coming June 29.

The 67-meter long structure is expected to benefit around 500 people of the related localities.

Non-government organisation coordination committee, Tanahu district branch lent counselling and technical support for the project. The locals had been demanding constructing a bridge at the place since long. The lack of a bridge at the locality resulted in human casualties in the past as the locals were compelled to cross the stream.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS